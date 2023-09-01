Critical Mess: 2023-09-01

  1. Faust – Juggernaut
  2. Druid Fluids – Sour’s Happy Fantasy
  3. Sons Of Zoko – Earth Chant
  4. The Stokeses – The Streets Are Ours
  5. The Novas – The Crusher
  6. The Pebbles – Huma La La
  7. Pavement – Haircut
  8. White Snake – Here I Go Again
  9. The Angels – My Boyfriends Back
  10. Michael Parkinson – Assorted Interviews
  11. Lime – Your Love
  12. Paul & Paula – Hey Paula
  13. The Effigys – We’re Da Machine
  14. Cate Le Bon – No god
  15. The Wailin’ Jennys – Wildflowers
  16. Jefferson Airplane – Frozen Noses (demo)
  17. Ruth Moody – Pockets
  18. Joe South – Don’t It Make You Want To Go Home
  19. Jackie Moore – This Time Baby
  20. John McCormack – Sinead O’Connor
  21. Charlie The Hamster – It’s Time To Hear from Heaven
  22. Charlie The Hamster – We’re gonna Have A Revival
  23. Kitty – First time
  24. Yank Barry – Welcome Home POW’s
  25. Jimmy & Carol Owens – Jesus, Jesus (reprise)
  26. Apologetix – Genny 22
  27. Patsy Sexton – Graceland
  28. Patsy Sexton – Who Would Dare Try
  29. The Happy Hamsters – Billie Jean
