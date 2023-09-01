Critical Mess: 2023-09-01

- Faust – Juggernaut
- Druid Fluids – Sour’s Happy Fantasy
- Sons Of Zoko – Earth Chant
- The Stokeses – The Streets Are Ours
- The Novas – The Crusher
- The Pebbles – Huma La La
- Pavement – Haircut
- White Snake – Here I Go Again
- The Angels – My Boyfriends Back
- Michael Parkinson – Assorted Interviews
- Lime – Your Love
- Paul & Paula – Hey Paula
- The Effigys – We’re Da Machine
- Cate Le Bon – No god
- The Wailin’ Jennys – Wildflowers
- Jefferson Airplane – Frozen Noses (demo)
- Ruth Moody – Pockets
- Joe South – Don’t It Make You Want To Go Home
- Jackie Moore – This Time Baby
- John McCormack – Sinead O’Connor
- Charlie The Hamster – It’s Time To Hear from Heaven
- Charlie The Hamster – We’re gonna Have A Revival
- Kitty – First time
- Yank Barry – Welcome Home POW’s
- Jimmy & Carol Owens – Jesus, Jesus (reprise)
- Apologetix – Genny 22
- Patsy Sexton – Graceland
- Patsy Sexton – Who Would Dare Try
- The Happy Hamsters – Billie Jean
Reader's opinions