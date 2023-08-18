Critical Mess: 2023-08-18

- Roy Ayers – Brawling Broads
- Bad//Dreems – Mob Rule
- Stabitha & The Knifey Wifeys – Fuckface McGee
- The Kinks – Plastic man
- Rodriguez – I Wonder
- Rodriguez – Crucify Your mind
- Rodriguez – Sugarman
- Rodriguez – I’ll Slip Away
- The Wet Taxis – C’mon
- Sex Pistols – Pretty Vacant
- Toussaint McCall – I’ll Do It For You
- The Band – The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down
- The Band – Caledonia Mission
- Emmylou Harris – Evangeline
- Arthur Blanch – Maybe I’ll Cry Over You
- William Friedkin – Trailers “The Exorcist” & “The French Connection”
- It’s A Beautiful Day – Do You Remember The Sun
- Died Pretty – Stoneage Cinderella
- Molly Tuttle – She’s A rainbow
- Edie Brickell & The New Bohemians – Circle
- Starling Arrow – Wild Sweet
- Laura Veirs – Sun Song
- Frumious Bandersnatch – Hearts To Cry
- Tammy faye Bakker – Don’t Give Up (On The Brink Of A Miracle)
- Luie Luie – I Worship You
- Apologetix – Sin Can be Resistable
- John McCormack – We Can’t Live Without Money
- Arnold Schwazzengger – Somewhere Over The Rainbow
- Gene Marshall – America Is My Country
- Max Bygraves – Y Viva Espana
- Jimmy Roma – Popeye (The Sailor Man)
