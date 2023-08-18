Critical Mess: 2023-08-18

August 18, 2023

  1. Roy Ayers – Brawling Broads
  2. Bad//Dreems – Mob Rule
  3. Stabitha & The Knifey Wifeys – Fuckface McGee
  4. The Kinks – Plastic man
  5. Rodriguez – I Wonder
  6. Rodriguez – Crucify Your mind
  7. Rodriguez – Sugarman
  8. Rodriguez – I’ll Slip Away
  9. The Wet Taxis – C’mon
  10. Sex Pistols – Pretty Vacant
  11. Toussaint McCall – I’ll Do It For You
  12. The Band – The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down
  13. The Band – Caledonia Mission
  14. Emmylou Harris – Evangeline
  15. Arthur Blanch – Maybe I’ll Cry Over You
  16. William Friedkin – Trailers “The Exorcist” & “The French Connection”
  17. It’s A Beautiful Day – Do You Remember The Sun
  18. Died Pretty – Stoneage Cinderella
  19. Molly Tuttle – She’s A rainbow
  20. Edie Brickell & The New Bohemians – Circle
  21. Starling Arrow – Wild Sweet
  22. Laura Veirs – Sun Song
  23. Frumious Bandersnatch – Hearts To Cry
  24. Tammy faye Bakker – Don’t Give Up (On The Brink Of A Miracle)
  25. Luie Luie – I Worship You
  26. Apologetix – Sin Can be Resistable
  27. John McCormack – We Can’t Live Without Money
  28. Arnold Schwazzengger – Somewhere Over The Rainbow
  29. Gene Marshall – America Is My Country
  30. Max Bygraves – Y Viva Espana
  31. Jimmy Roma – Popeye (The Sailor Man)
