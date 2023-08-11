Critical Mess: 2023-08-11
Written by Playlist Robot on August 11, 2023
- Cult Nonsense – Feels Ok
- Fever Ray – Even It Out
- Pink Floyd – Interstellar Overdrive
- Deerhoof – Spiral Golden Town
- Introduction – Red Light
- Elisa Luu – Bro..
- Amberlucent – a husk of ember and gleaming gold
- Xenura – Trails
- Four Tet – Ringer
- Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – Glide
- Avalon Kane – Celestial Lullaby
- Charlie Girejorenh – Weed Instrumental
- Men With Chips – Great Ape With Rib
- The Vainglories – Smith
- Lawrence English – Cigarette Burn
- Tim Mortimer – Field 4