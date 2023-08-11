Critical Mess: 2023-08-11

Written by on August 11, 2023

  1. Cult Nonsense – Feels Ok
  2. Fever Ray – Even It Out
  3. Pink Floyd – Interstellar Overdrive
  4. Deerhoof – Spiral Golden Town
  5. Introduction – Red Light
  6. Elisa Luu – Bro..
  7. Amberlucent – a husk of ember and gleaming gold
  8. Xenura – Trails
  9. Four Tet – Ringer
  10. Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – Glide
  11. Avalon Kane – Celestial Lullaby
  12. Charlie Girejorenh – Weed Instrumental
  13. Men With Chips – Great Ape With Rib
  14. The Vainglories – Smith
  15. Lawrence English – Cigarette Burn
  16. Tim Mortimer – Field 4
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Radioactive: 2023-08-11

Previous post

Roots & Branches: 2023-08-10

Current track

Title

Artist