Critical Mess: 2023-08-04

  1. Casey – Milo
  2. Ana Anastasia – Smog & Mirrors
  3. Ukulele Death Squad – Til The Death
  4. Hell’s Hoist – On the Radio (Thank God for ThreeD)
  5. The Eagles – Tryin’
  6. Vince Hill – Take Me To Your Heart Again
  7. Tony Bennett – Cold, Cold Heart
  8. Tony Bennett – The Shadow Of Your Smile
  9. Tony Bennett – I Left My Heart In San Francisco
  10. Serge Gainsborough / Jane Birkin – Je T’aime Moi Non Plus
  11. The Clarendonians – Rudie Bum Bum
  12. Edie Brickell & The New Bohemians – Little Miss “S”
  13. Raymond Froggatt – Callow La Vita
  14. Sinead O’Connor – Mandinka
  15. Sinead O’Connor – The Emperor’s New Clothes
  16. Blodwyn Pig – The Change Song
  17. Janis Joplin – Little Girl Blue
  18. Affinity – Poor Man’s Son
  19. Fairground Attraction – Clare
  20. Virus – Everybody Knows I’ve Got That Feeling
  21. Gene Marshall – All You Need Is A Fertile Mind
  22. Apologetix – In The Afterlife
  23. Randy Rainbow – The Grumpy, Trumpy Felon From Jamaica Queens
  24. John McCormack – Love Me, Love Me, Love
  25. Jimmie Ruth & Rusty – Noah & The Ark / God Spoke
  26. Frank Perry & The Swinging Strings – Sweet Wine & Mine
  27. Ray Merrill – A Little White Lie
  28. Apologetix – L.S.F
  29. Sinead O’Connor – Jerusalem
  30. Sinead O’Connor – Feel So Different
  31. Sinead O’Connor – 3 Babies
  32. Kris Kristofferson – Sister Sinead
  33. Sinead O’Connor – My Darling Child
  34. Sinead O’Connor – Famine
  35. Sinead O’Connor – Reason With Me
