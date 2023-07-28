Critical Mess: 2023-07-28

- Cult Nonsense – Windy
- Niobe – Walk The Walk!
- Fever Ray – Bottom Of The Ocean
- Colin Stetson – When We Were That What Wept for the Sea
- Félicia Atkinson – Our Tides
- cvstle in the sky – Leaving Home Behind
- Matt Goodluck – Deckard’s Requiem
- Amberlucent – The Arrival
- Generator Zen – 100 Seconds to Midnight
- The Zues – Not For Naught
- Kelly Lee Owens – Olga
- Lia Kohl – When Glass Is There, and Water,
- Kucka – Chinatown
- Cat Tyson Hughes – Goldfields
- Johanna Knutsson – Kungsvägen 44
- Sarah Belle Reid & David Rosenboom – Tolling
- Gurun Gurun & Cuushe – Toumeiningen
- Maria Moles & Adam Halliwell – Genko-an
Reader's opinions