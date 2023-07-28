Critical Mess: 2023-07-28

Written by on July 28, 2023

  1. Cult Nonsense – Windy
  2. Niobe – Walk The Walk!
  3. Fever Ray – Bottom Of The Ocean
  4. Colin Stetson – When We Were That What Wept for the Sea
  5. Félicia Atkinson – Our Tides
  6. cvstle in the sky – Leaving Home Behind
  7. Matt Goodluck – Deckard’s Requiem
  8. Amberlucent – The Arrival
  9. Generator Zen – 100 Seconds to Midnight
  10. The Zues – Not For Naught
  11. Kelly Lee Owens – Olga
  12. Lia Kohl – When Glass Is There, and Water,
  13. Kucka – Chinatown
  14. Cat Tyson Hughes – Goldfields
  15. Johanna Knutsson – Kungsvägen 44
  16. Sarah Belle Reid & David Rosenboom – Tolling
  17. Gurun Gurun & Cuushe – Toumeiningen
  18. Maria Moles & Adam Halliwell – Genko-an
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Radioactive: 2023-07-28

Previous post

Roots & Branches: 2023-07-27

Current track

Title

Artist