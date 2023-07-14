Critical Mess: 2023-07-14

  1. Cult Nonsense – In the Yeah
  2. marcello – winterbloom
  3. Emma Ruth Rundle – Return
  4. Lisa Gerrard & Pieter Bourke – Tempest
  5. Sarah Davachi & Sean McCann – LA in the Rain
  6. Penelope Trappes – Halfway Point
  7. Laurie Anderson – Let X=X
  8. Laurie Anderson – It Tango
  9. Matt Goodluck – Devolution
  10. John Oestmann – 0x2A765 | The Iron Rose
  11. Generator Zen – 100 Seconds to Midnight
  12. Kishore Ryan + Eves – Evelyn
  13. The Factors – 0601am Rain Forest
  14. h+ – God’s Big Noise
  15. r.domain – Concerto for Exhaust Fan mvt 1
  16. r.domain – Concerto for Exhaust Fan mvt 2
  17. r.domain – Concerto for Exhaust Fan mvt 3
  18. Anne Guthrie – The Goldbeater’s Skin
  19. Black To Comm – Is Nowhere
  20. Cagefly – Old Lovers Never Die, They Just Get Less and Less
  21. Colin Stetson – Long Before the Sky Would Open
