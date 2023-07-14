Critical Mess: 2023-07-14

- Cult Nonsense – In the Yeah
- marcello – winterbloom
- Emma Ruth Rundle – Return
- Lisa Gerrard & Pieter Bourke – Tempest
- Sarah Davachi & Sean McCann – LA in the Rain
- Penelope Trappes – Halfway Point
- Laurie Anderson – Let X=X
- Laurie Anderson – It Tango
- Matt Goodluck – Devolution
- John Oestmann – 0x2A765 | The Iron Rose
- Generator Zen – 100 Seconds to Midnight
- Kishore Ryan + Eves – Evelyn
- The Factors – 0601am Rain Forest
- h+ – God’s Big Noise
- r.domain – Concerto for Exhaust Fan mvt 1
- r.domain – Concerto for Exhaust Fan mvt 2
- r.domain – Concerto for Exhaust Fan mvt 3
- Anne Guthrie – The Goldbeater’s Skin
- Black To Comm – Is Nowhere
- Cagefly – Old Lovers Never Die, They Just Get Less and Less
- Colin Stetson – Long Before the Sky Would Open
Reader's opinions