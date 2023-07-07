Critical Mess: 2023-07-07

- Buddy Miles – Take it off him & put it on me
- Sven Svensen – Elevation
- Bromham – Lords Of Northcote
- Wireheads – 100 Red Venomous Snakes
- Dennis Waterman – I Could Be So Good For You
- Lord Creator – Don’t stay out late
- Osborne brothers – Rocky Top
- Jim & Jesse (& The Virginia Boys) – Better Times A Coming
- The Tarriers – Cindy O Cindy
- Julian Sands – trailer “Room with A View”
- The Pop Group – We Are All Prostitutes
- Juid Farr – Intro “Kingswood Country”
- Stephen Stills – Sit yourself down
- Claudia Lennear – It Ain’t Easy
- Cymarron – like Children
- mimi farina & Tom Jans – Carolina
- fanny – Badge
- Rusty Ford – I miss you but my aim’s improving
- Randy Rainbow – Donald in the john with boxes
- Apologetix – Wicked
- Carmen – Who’s In the house
- bob Rivers – Hello, I love you (let’s get tested)
- Bill Currington – Like my dog
- Norm Burns – JFK was called away
- Wing – Without you
Reader's opinions