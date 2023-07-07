Critical Mess: 2023-07-07

Written by on July 7, 2023

  1. Buddy Miles – Take it off him & put it on me
  2. Sven Svensen – Elevation
  3. Bromham – Lords Of Northcote
  4. Wireheads – 100 Red Venomous Snakes
  5. Dennis Waterman – I Could Be So Good For You
  6. Lord Creator – Don’t stay out late
  7. Osborne brothers – Rocky Top
  8. Jim & Jesse (& The Virginia Boys) – Better Times A Coming
  9. The Tarriers – Cindy O Cindy
  10. Julian Sands – trailer “Room with A View”
  11. The Pop Group – We Are All Prostitutes
  12. Juid Farr – Intro “Kingswood Country”
  13. Stephen Stills – Sit yourself down
  14. Claudia Lennear – It Ain’t Easy
  15. Cymarron – like Children
  16. mimi farina & Tom Jans – Carolina
  17. fanny – Badge
  18. Rusty Ford – I miss you but my aim’s improving
  19. Randy Rainbow – Donald in the john with boxes
  20. Apologetix – Wicked
  21. Carmen – Who’s In the house
  22. bob Rivers – Hello, I love you (let’s get tested)
  23. Bill Currington – Like my dog
  24. Norm Burns – JFK was called away
  25. Wing – Without you
