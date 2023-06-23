Critical Mess: 2023-06-23

  1. Pere Ubu – Crazy Horses
  2. Placement – New Disease
  3. Anya Anastasia – Losing Wild
  4. West Thebarton – Nothing To Do
  5. Rat Catcher – I’ll Be Gone
  6. Butthole Surfers – The Hurdy Gurdy Man
  7. Frank Zappa – Heavenly Bank Account
  8. The Novas – the Crusher
  9. Treat Williams – I’ve Got Life
  10. Urge Overkill – Girl You’ll Be A Woman Soon
  11. The Groundhogs – Shake It
  12. Glenda jackson – “Starring Glenda jackson Teaser”
  13. Aslan – This Is
  14. Os Mutantes – tecnicolor
  15. Samantha Summer – You
  16. We Five – Love Me Tomorrow
  17. Ella Fitzgerald – Misty
  18. Orleans – dance With Me
  19. Dwight Twilley Band – Here She Comes
  20. Sam Adams, The Singing Dermatologist – Shingle Cell Sing-a-long
  21. Girls With Attitude – There’s Nothing In My dreams
  22. Dick Kent – Rat-A Tat Tat America
  23. Apologetix – Devil Incites
  24. Leona Anderson – Rats In My Room
  25. The MSR Singers & Rodd Keith – Richard Nixon
  26. Bob Rivers – Ignorant Man
  27. Freddie Davies – Cynthia Crisp
