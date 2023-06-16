Critical Mess: 2023-06-16

Written by on June 16, 2023

  1. Most Epic Dream – Messed Up
  2. Ella Ion – Ride
  3. Gondwanaland – Ephemeral Lakes
  4. Alien Dream – Awakening Part One
  5. Shoeb Ahmad – double checks against the corner (a)
  6. caterina barbieri – Myuthafoo
  7. Panoptique Electrical – The Sorrow Slows
  8. Ana Fosca – Solids in Prism
  9. Szun Waves – Atomkerne
  10. Kate Carr – Contact
  11. Jessica Moss – Plastic Island
  12. Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – Labyrinth IV
  13. Eluvium – Indoor Swimming At The Space Station
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Radioactive: 2023-06-16

Previous post

Roots & Branches: 2023-06-15

Current track

Title

Artist