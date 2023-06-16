Critical Mess: 2023-06-16
Written by Playlist Robot on June 16, 2023
- Most Epic Dream – Messed Up
- Ella Ion – Ride
- Gondwanaland – Ephemeral Lakes
- Alien Dream – Awakening Part One
- Shoeb Ahmad – double checks against the corner (a)
- caterina barbieri – Myuthafoo
- Panoptique Electrical – The Sorrow Slows
- Ana Fosca – Solids in Prism
- Szun Waves – Atomkerne
- Kate Carr – Contact
- Jessica Moss – Plastic Island
- Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – Labyrinth IV
- Eluvium – Indoor Swimming At The Space Station