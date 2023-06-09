Critical Mess: 2023-06-09

Written by on June 9, 2023

  1. Ike & Tina Turner – Bold Soul Sister
  2. The Two Things In One – Snag nasty
  3. 5 Sided Cube – Lachie Is Sight Reading
  4. The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
  5. Rat Catcher – tarnish
  6. Bandshe – Hot Mess
  7. Sun – Wanna Make Love (Come Flick My Bic)
  8. George Maharis – (Get Your Kick On) Route 66
  9. Floyd Newman & His Band – Frogstomp
  10. The Crystals – Uptown
  11. Dolly Parton – Here You Come Again
  12. Ed Ames & Marilyn Maye – Think Summer
  13. Little Peggy March – I Will Follow Him
  14. Gene Vincent & The Blue Caps – Be-bop-a lula
  15. Slim Dusty – Walk A Country Mile
  16. Astrid Gilberto – Fly Me To The Moon
  17. Sergio Mendes & Brasil 66′ (feat Astrid Gilberto) – Going Out Of My Head
  18. You Holt Unlimited – Soulful Strut
  19. Tina Turner – River Deep, Mountain High
  20. Tina Turner – Proud Mary
  21. Tina Turner – What’s Love Got To Do With It
  22. Tina Turner – You Better Be Good To Me
  23. Gram Parsons – Return Of The Grievous Angel
  24. Carmen – Satan Bits The Dust
  25. Bob Rivers – Drivers On The Phone
  26. Apologetix – Straight On Through
  27. Bob Rivers – I Love Your Breasts the Way They Are
  28. Klaus Beyer – Hey Jude
  29. E-Rotic – Tempt Me On The Line
  30. Klaus Beyer – All Together Now
  31. Carmen – The Champion
