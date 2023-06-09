Critical Mess: 2023-06-09

- Ike & Tina Turner – Bold Soul Sister
- The Two Things In One – Snag nasty
- 5 Sided Cube – Lachie Is Sight Reading
- The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
- Rat Catcher – tarnish
- Bandshe – Hot Mess
- Sun – Wanna Make Love (Come Flick My Bic)
- George Maharis – (Get Your Kick On) Route 66
- Floyd Newman & His Band – Frogstomp
- The Crystals – Uptown
- Dolly Parton – Here You Come Again
- Ed Ames & Marilyn Maye – Think Summer
- Little Peggy March – I Will Follow Him
- Gene Vincent & The Blue Caps – Be-bop-a lula
- Slim Dusty – Walk A Country Mile
- Astrid Gilberto – Fly Me To The Moon
- Sergio Mendes & Brasil 66′ (feat Astrid Gilberto) – Going Out Of My Head
- You Holt Unlimited – Soulful Strut
- Tina Turner – River Deep, Mountain High
- Tina Turner – Proud Mary
- Tina Turner – What’s Love Got To Do With It
- Tina Turner – You Better Be Good To Me
- Gram Parsons – Return Of The Grievous Angel
- Carmen – Satan Bits The Dust
- Bob Rivers – Drivers On The Phone
- Apologetix – Straight On Through
- Bob Rivers – I Love Your Breasts the Way They Are
- Klaus Beyer – Hey Jude
- E-Rotic – Tempt Me On The Line
- Klaus Beyer – All Together Now
- Carmen – The Champion
