Critical Mess: 2023-05-26

Written by on May 26, 2023

  1. William S Burroughs – Summer Will
  2. Bandshe – Periodic table
  3. Juliet Seizure & The Tremor Dolls – Get Straight
  4. Rat Catcher – Curly
  5. Pete Wilson – Leaping
  6. Marcello – Tangents
  7. Ella Ion – Ride
  8. The Novas – The Crusher
  9. Curved Air – Backstreet Luv
  10. The Skatalites – Simmer Down
  11. The Mojos – Everything’s Alright
  12. The Pretty Things – Loneliest Person
  13. The Smith – This Charming Man
  14. Cream – I Feel Free
  15. Rita Lee – And I Love Him
  16. Herbie Mann – Memphis Two Step
  17. Elton John – Love Songs
  18. Cilla Black – If I Thought You’d Ever Change Your Mind
  19. Karen Dalton – Other Side Of This Life
  20. Laurel Lea – Elusive Butterfly
  21. Robert Ashley – Au Pair 4
  22. Sandy – Wij Zijn De Lachkbouters
  23. Equipe 84 – 29th September
  24. Tony fabbri – The Berlin Wall
  25. Apologetix – Humble or You’ll Stumble
  26. 3 year old Jessica Wallace – You Are My Sunshine / Rocky Top
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Roots & Branches: 2023-05-25

Current track

Title

Artist