Critical Mess: 2023-05-12

  1. Agnel, Lanz & Vatcher – Michael Nyman Fell Asleep
  2. The Stokeses – Streets Of Eloquent Shame
  3. Emily Cole – Run
  4. Linda Lewis – You Turned My Bitter Into Sweet
  5. The Dazz Band – I Might As Well Forget About Loving You
  6. Harry Belafonte – Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)
  7. Harry Belafonte – Jamica Farewell
  8. Gordon Lightfoot – Ribbon Of Darkness Over Me
  9. Gordon Lightfoot – You Are What I Am
  10. Kurt Vile – Loading Zones
  11. Billy “The Kid” Emmerson – Red Hot
  12. Dame Edna Everage (Barry Humphries) – Disco Matilda
  13. Barry McKenzie (Barry Crocker) – Chunder In The Pacific
  14. Weird Al Yankovic – Jerry Springer
  15. Horslip – Flower Amang Them All
  16. Claude Gray – I’ll Just Have Another Cup Of Coffee (Before I Leave)
  17. Bachman Turner Overdrive – Down & Out Man
  18. The Chieftans – Jack Of All Trades
  19. Angel In Heavy Syrup – My Dream
  20. Harry Belafonte & Odetta – There’s A Hole In The Bucket
  21. P P Arnold – If You Think You’re Groovy
  22. Spargo – You & Me
  23. The Audreys – Small Things
  24. The Dingoes – Way Out West
  25. The Krankies – Fan Dubi Dozi
  26. E-Rotic – Ralph, Don’t Make Love By Yourself
  27. Apologetix – Everyone’s A Sinner
  28. Step In Step Dance Systems – Captain Christy’s Space Walk
  29. E-Rotic – Shag Me
