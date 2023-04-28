Critical Mess: 2023-04-28

- The Blackbyrds – The Blackbyrds Theme
- Axe & The Ivory – Pinball Machine
- Sven Svensen – Athesist Soul
- Elena Dakota – Fixed Star
- Busseys – Swear It Was true
- Shakin’ Stevens – Cry Just A Little Bit
- April Stevens – Teach Me Tiger
- The Kinks – Dedicated Follower Of Fashion
- Paper Lace – The Night That Chicago Died
- Father Bob McGuire – In Bob We Trust
- Lynn Hamilton – On the Inside
- The Reddings – Sitting On The Dock Of The Bay
- The Pop Group – She’s Beyond Good & Evil
- The Misunderstood – Never Had A Girl Like You Before
- Tanya Tucker – Delta Dawn
- Barbara Keith – Free The People
- Tarnation – Like A Ghost
- Sybille Baier – I Lost Something In The Hills
- Esther Phillips – Use Me
- Apologetix – Walk On The Water
- Robert AShley – Au Pair 2
- Patch The Pirate – I’ve Got The Joy
- Vanilla Bean – Memphis Phonecall
- The Hitmakers – Your Zodiac
