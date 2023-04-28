Critical Mess: 2023-04-28

Written by on April 28, 2023

  1. The Blackbyrds – The Blackbyrds Theme
  2. Axe & The Ivory – Pinball Machine
  3. Sven Svensen – Athesist Soul
  4. Elena Dakota – Fixed Star
  5. Busseys – Swear It Was true
  6. Shakin’ Stevens – Cry Just A Little Bit
  7. April Stevens – Teach Me Tiger
  8. The Kinks – Dedicated Follower Of Fashion
  9. Paper Lace – The Night That Chicago Died
  10. Father Bob McGuire – In Bob We Trust
  11. Lynn Hamilton – On the Inside
  12. The Reddings – Sitting On The Dock Of The Bay
  13. The Pop Group – She’s Beyond Good & Evil
  14. The Misunderstood – Never Had A Girl Like You Before
  15. Tanya Tucker – Delta Dawn
  16. Barbara Keith – Free The People
  17. Tarnation – Like A Ghost
  18. Sybille Baier – I Lost Something In The Hills
  19. Esther Phillips – Use Me
  20. Apologetix – Walk On The Water
  21. Robert AShley – Au Pair 2
  22. Patch The Pirate – I’ve Got The Joy
  23. Vanilla Bean – Memphis Phonecall
  24. The Hitmakers – Your Zodiac
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Roots & Branches: 2023-04-27

Current track

Title

Artist