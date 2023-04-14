Critical Mess: 2023-04-14

Written by on April 14, 2023

  1. Hardy Fox – Wallpaper Pt 4
  2. The Saucer-men – Whip
  3. Jessica Luxx – heavy Lifting
  4. Slowmango – Ride On Brocoly Cowboy
  5. The Moon Mountaineer – Cumulus Eyes
  6. Doug Mulray – I’m A Punk
  7. Lily Savage – Tough At The Top
  8. Lily Savage – The Fruit Song
  9. James Brown – Say It Loud – I’m Black & I’m Proud
  10. Gentle Giant – The Power & The Glory
  11. Peggy Scott Adams – Soulshake
  12. Jay & The Americans – Sunday & Me
  13. Procol Harum – Conquistador
  14. Procol Harum – Homburg
  15. Touchwood – Other Words
  16. Luscious Jackson – Let It Snow
  17. The Alan Parson’s Project – I Wouldn’t Like To Be Like you
  18. Touchwood – Other Words
  19. Betsy Legg – In The Early Morning Rain
  20. Tim Buckley – Love From Room 109 At The Islander
  21. Strange Creek Singers – No Never No
  22. Three Beat Slide – Summertime Is great
  23. Rita Pavone – My Name Is Potato
  24. Peter Wyngarde – April
  25. John McCormack – I Write The Songs
  26. Apologetix – Evidence
  27. Lyle McPheeters – Battlefield Preacher
  28. Pancho The Parrot – Pancho The Parrot & Bobby & Lolita
