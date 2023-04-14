Critical Mess: 2023-04-14

- Hardy Fox – Wallpaper Pt 4
- The Saucer-men – Whip
- Jessica Luxx – heavy Lifting
- Slowmango – Ride On Brocoly Cowboy
- The Moon Mountaineer – Cumulus Eyes
- Doug Mulray – I’m A Punk
- Lily Savage – Tough At The Top
- Lily Savage – The Fruit Song
- James Brown – Say It Loud – I’m Black & I’m Proud
- Gentle Giant – The Power & The Glory
- Peggy Scott Adams – Soulshake
- Jay & The Americans – Sunday & Me
- Procol Harum – Conquistador
- Procol Harum – Homburg
- Touchwood – Other Words
- Luscious Jackson – Let It Snow
- The Alan Parson’s Project – I Wouldn’t Like To Be Like you
- Betsy Legg – In The Early Morning Rain
- Tim Buckley – Love From Room 109 At The Islander
- Strange Creek Singers – No Never No
- Three Beat Slide – Summertime Is great
- Rita Pavone – My Name Is Potato
- Peter Wyngarde – April
- John McCormack – I Write The Songs
- Apologetix – Evidence
- Lyle McPheeters – Battlefield Preacher
- Pancho The Parrot – Pancho The Parrot & Bobby & Lolita
