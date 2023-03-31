Critical Mess: 2023-03-31

- Robert Ashley – Au Pair: Ingrid
- Violet harlot – Footy Mad
- The Sundials – I’m Down
- The Saucermen – Ghost Of Johnny Cash
- Basty H – The Cold Night Through
- The Parliaments – I Wanna testify
- Derek & The Dominos – Thorn Tree In The garden
- The Weirdos – Destroy All Music
- Weekend – Drumbeat For Baby
- Terry Norris – “Homicide” opening titles
- Bobby Caldwell – What You Won’t Do For Love
- ray Pillow (with Jen Shepard) – I’ll Take The Dog
- Silver – Wham Bam Shang-a-lang
- Vanity Fare – Hitchin’ A Ride
- The Kaleidoscope – The Sky Children
- Ronnie & Robyn – Step Into My Heart
- Tammi Terrell – All I Do Is Think Of You
- Alabama Shakes – This Feeling
- Angie Hart – Blue
- Hombre – The Good, The Bad & The Ugly
- The Hollies – Wiggle that Wotsit
- Wilton Place Street band – Disco Lucy
- Apologetix – Enter Samson
- Byron MacGregor – How Good You Have It In America
- Goofy – Somebody Jsut pooped
- Three Beat Slide – She Shot Me
- Troy Hess – mama take Me Back To Daddy
- The Seagulls – In brighton
Reader's opinions