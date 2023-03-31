Critical Mess: 2023-03-31

Written by on March 31, 2023

  1. Robert Ashley – Au Pair: Ingrid
  2. Violet harlot – Footy Mad
  3. The Sundials – I’m Down
  4. The Saucermen – Ghost Of Johnny Cash
  5. Basty H – The Cold Night Through
  6. The Parliaments – I Wanna testify
  7. Derek & The Dominos – Thorn Tree In The garden
  8. The Weirdos – Destroy All Music
  9. Weekend – Drumbeat For Baby
  10. Terry Norris – “Homicide” opening titles
  11. Bobby Caldwell – What You Won’t Do For Love
  12. ray Pillow (with Jen Shepard) – I’ll Take The Dog
  13. Silver – Wham Bam Shang-a-lang
  14. Vanity Fare – Hitchin’ A Ride
  15. The Kaleidoscope – The Sky Children
  16. Ronnie & Robyn – Step Into My Heart
  17. Tammi Terrell – All I Do Is Think Of You
  18. Alabama Shakes – This Feeling
  19. Angie Hart – Blue
  20. Hombre – The Good, The Bad & The Ugly
  21. The Hollies – Wiggle that Wotsit
  22. Wilton Place Street band – Disco Lucy
  23. Apologetix – Enter Samson
  24. Byron MacGregor – How Good You Have It In America
  25. Goofy – Somebody Jsut pooped
  26. Three Beat Slide – She Shot Me
  27. Troy Hess – mama take Me Back To Daddy
  28. The Seagulls – In brighton
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Radioactive: 2023-03-31

Previous post

Roots & Branches: 2023-03-30

Current track

Title

Artist