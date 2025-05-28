Crash Course In Sanity: 2025-05-28
Written by Playlist Robot on May 28, 2025
- Pavement – Space Ghost Theme I
- The Vains – Pussy Power
- Bat Country – Pale Whale
- Clamor – Hard One
- Them Creepy Crawlies – Tell Me That You Love Me
- Rocket Science – Being Followed
- Badland Caravan – Don’t Hex Me
- The Dainty Morsels – Hold Your Horses
- Polvo – Time Isn’t On My Side
- Weezer – I Just Threw Out The Love of My Dreams
- The Man Himself – Raspberry Ripple
- Built to Spill – By the Way (Heavenly cover)
- The Lemonheads – Deep End