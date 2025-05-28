Crash Course In Sanity: 2025-05-28

Written by on May 28, 2025

  1. Pavement – Space Ghost Theme I
  2. The Vains – Pussy Power
  3. Bat Country – Pale Whale
  4. Clamor – Hard One
  5. Them Creepy Crawlies – Tell Me That You Love Me
  6. Rocket Science – Being Followed
  7. Badland Caravan – Don’t Hex Me
  8. The Dainty Morsels – Hold Your Horses
  9. Polvo – Time Isn’t On My Side
  10. Weezer – I Just Threw Out The Love of My Dreams
  11. The Man Himself – Raspberry Ripple
  12. Built to Spill – By the Way (Heavenly cover)
  13. The Lemonheads – Deep End
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Just Drive, She Said: 2025-05-28

Previous post

Caramel Wednesdae: 2025-05-28

Current track

Title

Artist