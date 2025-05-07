Crash Course In Sanity: 2025-05-07
Written by Playlist Robot on May 7, 2025
- Anajah, Gary Gunn – Know Who You Are At Every Stage
- Sons of Zoku – Lovers Trance
- Ferocious Neurosis – Mantis
- Caroline Perks – Moonbeams
- Ems – Warm Inside My Mind
- Former Child Stars – I’ll Be Just Fine
- The Duanes – Cowgirls Are My Weakness
- Fruit – Six Thousand, Four Hundred and Twenty Something
- Last Minute – Eyes
- Garageland – The Floribunda Ipetigo Experience
- Star – Ra, The Sun God
- Of Montreal – Nonpariel of Favor