Crash Course In Sanity: 2025-05-07

Written by on May 7, 2025

  1. Anajah, Gary Gunn – Know Who You Are At Every Stage
  2. Sons of Zoku – Lovers Trance
  3. Ferocious Neurosis – Mantis
  4. Caroline Perks – Moonbeams
  5. Ems – Warm Inside My Mind
  6. Former Child Stars – I’ll Be Just Fine
  7. The Duanes – Cowgirls Are My Weakness
  8. Fruit – Six Thousand, Four Hundred and Twenty Something
  9. Last Minute – Eyes
  10. Garageland – The Floribunda Ipetigo Experience
  11. Star – Ra, The Sun God
  12. Of Montreal – Nonpariel of Favor
