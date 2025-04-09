Crash Course In Sanity: 2025-04-09
Written by Playlist Robot on April 9, 2025
- Gordon’s Grandson – Hot Wheels
- MACËY – Union St
- Joey Valence & Brae – PUNK TACTICS
- MACËY – Table 85
- stripes. – team slayer? i barely know her
- Witch Hunt – SUN
- Colourblind – Something About the Sun
- Blur – The Narcissist
- bella amor – can’t get laid
- MAY-A – Sweat You Out My System
- Josie – Nothin’ Without Truckin’
- The Avalanches – If I Was A Folkstar
- The Shins – Girl Sailor
- Ball Park Music – Please Don’t Move To Melbourne
- Venner Road – Pretty