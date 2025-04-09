Crash Course In Sanity: 2025-04-09

Written by on April 9, 2025

  1. Gordon’s Grandson – Hot Wheels
  2. MACËY – Union St
  3. Joey Valence & Brae – PUNK TACTICS
  4. MACËY – Table 85
  5. stripes. – team slayer? i barely know her
  6. Witch Hunt – SUN
  7. Colourblind – Something About the Sun
  8. Blur – The Narcissist
  9. bella amor – can’t get laid
  10. MAY-A – Sweat You Out My System
  11. Josie – Nothin’ Without Truckin’
  12. The Avalanches – If I Was A Folkstar
  13. The Shins – Girl Sailor
  14. Ball Park Music – Please Don’t Move To Melbourne
  15. Venner Road – Pretty
