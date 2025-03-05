Crash Course In Sanity: 2025-03-05
Written by Playlist Robot on March 5, 2025
- The Empty Threats – Phone Call
- Sneaks – New Taste
- Shady Nasty – SCREWDRIVA
- Armitage Shanks – Bug Beat 02
- The Czars – Drug
- Andrew Bird – Anonanimal
- Haley Heynderickx – Jo
- Maggie Rogers – Wolves
- Aleksiah – Clothes Off
- The Tullamarines – Running on Empty
- Radio Free Alice – Empty Words
- War Room – Bossa 2
- Neutral Milk Hotel – Holland, 1945
- Cagefly – And The Earth Swallowed Them
- Greer – Aeroplane