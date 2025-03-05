Crash Course In Sanity: 2025-03-05

Written by on March 5, 2025

  1. The Empty Threats – Phone Call
  2. Sneaks – New Taste
  3. Shady Nasty – SCREWDRIVA
  4. Armitage Shanks – Bug Beat 02
  5. The Czars – Drug
  6. Andrew Bird – Anonanimal
  7. Haley Heynderickx – Jo
  8. Maggie Rogers – Wolves
  9. Aleksiah – Clothes Off
  10. The Tullamarines – Running on Empty
  11. Radio Free Alice – Empty Words
  12. War Room – Bossa 2
  13. Neutral Milk Hotel – Holland, 1945
  14. Cagefly – And The Earth Swallowed Them
  15. Greer – Aeroplane
