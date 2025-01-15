Crash Course In Sanity: 2025-01-15

- Rachika Nayar (feat. Julianna Barwick, Cassandra Croft) – Song To The Siren
- Jess Johns – Someone Who Knows
- Sofia Menguita – Dad Song
- Swan Reach – Dumb
- ML Buch – High speed calm air tonight
- Japanese Breakfast – Savage Goodboy
- Inkswel & The Snaglepuss – Inkswel & The Snaglepuss – New Day feat. Kylie Auldist & N’fa Jones (DJ Dez Andres Remix)
- Brad Chicken and the Bootstraps – We Eaten Good Tonight
- KAOSMOS – Ancient Spells
- Hiatus Kaiyote – Everything’s Beautiful
- Resting Mind Flowers – Hollow Hearts
- Maryam Newager – Vive La France
Reader's opinions