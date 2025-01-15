Crash Course In Sanity: 2025-01-15

Written by on January 15, 2025

  1. Rachika Nayar (feat. Julianna Barwick, Cassandra Croft) – Song To The Siren
  2. Jess Johns – Someone Who Knows
  3. Sofia Menguita – Dad Song
  4. Swan Reach – Dumb
  5. ML Buch – High speed calm air tonight
  6. Japanese Breakfast – Savage Goodboy
  7. Inkswel & The Snaglepuss – Inkswel & The Snaglepuss – New Day feat. Kylie Auldist & N’fa Jones (DJ Dez Andres Remix)
  8. Brad Chicken and the Bootstraps – We Eaten Good Tonight
  9. KAOSMOS – Ancient Spells
  10. Hiatus Kaiyote – Everything’s Beautiful
  11. Resting Mind Flowers – Hollow Hearts
  12. Maryam Newager – Vive La France
