Crash Course In Sanity: 2025-01-01

- Nina Simone – Here Comes The Sun
- First Aid Kit – My Silver Lining
- Happenings – Now is the Right Time
- Cagefly – Old Lovers Never Die, They Just Get Less and Less
- Paul Kelly & The Dots – Billy Baxter
- greg champion – i made a hundred in the backyard at mum’s
- dead ringer band – already gone
- Pink Duke – Caught My Eye
- Sons of Zoku – Earth Chant
- Druid Fluids – Then, Now, Again and Again
- Beccy Cole – rest in pieces
- john williamson & warren h williams – raining on the rock
- Aleksiah – Pretty Picture
Reader's opinions