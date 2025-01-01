Crash Course In Sanity: 2025-01-01

Written by on January 1, 2025

  1. Nina Simone – Here Comes The Sun
  2. First Aid Kit – My Silver Lining
  3. Happenings – Now is the Right Time
  4. Cagefly – Old Lovers Never Die, They Just Get Less and Less
  5. Paul Kelly & The Dots – Billy Baxter
  6. greg champion – i made a hundred in the backyard at mum’s
  7. dead ringer band – already gone
  8. Pink Duke – Caught My Eye
  9. Sons of Zoku – Earth Chant
  10. Druid Fluids – Then, Now, Again and Again
  11. Beccy Cole – rest in pieces
  12. john williamson & warren h williams – raining on the rock
  13. Aleksiah – Pretty Picture
