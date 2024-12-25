Crash Course In Sanity: 2024-12-25

Written by on December 25, 2024

  1. Bromham – Have Yourself A Merry Christmas
  2. Faye Webster – I know I’m Funny haha
  3. Pinc Louds – Aire Acondicionado
  4. Spici Water – Drunk Texts
  5. Dieter Horvat – Christmas On Wednesday
  6. Kate Bush – Them Heavy People
  7. Blood Orange – Chamakay
  8. Beirut – Postcards From Italy
  9. Florence + The Machine – cosmic love
  10. Odette – Amends
  11. Julia Jacklin – I Was Neon
  12. Shpongle – Divine Moments Of Truth
  13. The Empty Threats – Sanity Russel
