Crash Course In Sanity: 2024-12-25
Written by Playlist Robot on December 25, 2024
- Bromham – Have Yourself A Merry Christmas
- Faye Webster – I know I’m Funny haha
- Pinc Louds – Aire Acondicionado
- Spici Water – Drunk Texts
- Dieter Horvat – Christmas On Wednesday
- Kate Bush – Them Heavy People
- Blood Orange – Chamakay
- Beirut – Postcards From Italy
- Florence + The Machine – cosmic love
- Odette – Amends
- Julia Jacklin – I Was Neon
- Shpongle – Divine Moments Of Truth
- The Empty Threats – Sanity Russel