Crash Course In Sanity: 2024-12-18

Written by on December 18, 2024

  1. Time Wharp + Elizabeth & Beverly Glenn-Copeland – Always
  2. The Belair Lip Bombs – Walking Away
  3. Parcels, King Stingray – Leaveyourlove (with King Stingray)
  4. War Room – Top Floor
  5. Cagefly – The Sun! The Sun! The Light of the World!
  6. Eyrie – Grey Heron
  7. Adrianne Lenker – fangs lungs ankles
  8. short snarl – Heat, Heavy
  9. Jackulson – The Garden Dome
  10. 1tbsp – Limiosina (feat. Cherry Chola)
  11. Adelaide Acid – test… test?
  12. Joe Diffie – Leroy the Redneck Raindeer
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Wednesday Drive: 2024-12-18

Previous post

Reverb: 2024-12-18

Current track

Title

Artist