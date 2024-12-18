Crash Course In Sanity: 2024-12-18
Written by Playlist Robot on December 18, 2024
- Time Wharp + Elizabeth & Beverly Glenn-Copeland – Always
- The Belair Lip Bombs – Walking Away
- Parcels, King Stingray – Leaveyourlove (with King Stingray)
- War Room – Top Floor
- Cagefly – The Sun! The Sun! The Light of the World!
- Eyrie – Grey Heron
- Adrianne Lenker – fangs lungs ankles
- short snarl – Heat, Heavy
- Jackulson – The Garden Dome
- 1tbsp – Limiosina (feat. Cherry Chola)
- Adelaide Acid – test… test?
- Joe Diffie – Leroy the Redneck Raindeer