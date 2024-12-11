Crash Course In Sanity: 2024-12-11
Written by Playlist Robot on December 11, 2024
- Georgia Oatley – Time Passes Murmur
- Zohra – Badala Zamana
- The Hollies – King Midas in Reverse
- Alvvays – Party Police
- King Stingray – Southerly
- Sunsick Daisy – Hideaway
- Jess Johns – Flicker (Burn)
- The Stamps – Slow Burn
- Fleet Foxes + Cole Pulice + Lynn Avery – TM
- Bishop Allen – Rooftop Brawl
- Day For Caroline – When The Day Breaks
- Twine – My God
- The Dandy Buzzkills – I Can Feed The Fish Earthworms
- Big Thief – No Reason