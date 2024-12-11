Crash Course In Sanity: 2024-12-11

Written by on December 11, 2024

  1. Georgia Oatley – Time Passes Murmur
  2. Zohra – Badala Zamana
  3. The Hollies – King Midas in Reverse
  4. Alvvays – Party Police
  5. King Stingray – Southerly
  6. Sunsick Daisy – Hideaway
  7. Jess Johns – Flicker (Burn)
  8. The Stamps – Slow Burn
  9. Fleet Foxes + Cole Pulice + Lynn Avery – TM
  10. Bishop Allen – Rooftop Brawl
  11. Day For Caroline – When The Day Breaks
  12. Twine – My God
  13. The Dandy Buzzkills – I Can Feed The Fish Earthworms
  14. Big Thief – No Reason
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Wednesday Drive: 2024-12-11

Previous post

Caramel Wednesdae: 2024-12-11

Current track

Title

Artist