Caramel Wednesdae: 2025-05-21

Written by on May 21, 2025

  1. Sleepsmakeswaves – Black Paradise
  2. The Earth And I – The Hollow Deluge
  3. Ethanol Blend – Run (Lies)
  4. Numbskulls – School Sux
  5. Sheppartion Airplane – Citrus
  6. Diablo Swing Orchestra – Justice For Saint Mary
  7. Parkway Drive – If A God Can Bleed
  8. Veto – Cannibal
  9. Blues Pills – Shadows
  10. Dustin Kensrue – Western Skies
  11. Me And That Man – Confessions
  12. The Pineapple Thief – Alone At Sea
  13. The Riven – Travelling Great Distance
  14. Volbeat – Sad Man’s Tongue
  15. Sophie Agnel & Joke Lanz – Illusion Of The World
  16. The Residents – Take Me To The River
  17. Rat Tamango – Well Well Well
  18. Thin Lizzy – Suicide
  19. Night – Burning Sky
  20. Pup – Best Revenge
  21. The Blitzoids – Fire On The Mountain
  22. Closure In Moscow – Dinosaur Boss Battle
  23. Datura4 – Digging My Own Grave
  24. Project 86 – Caveman Jam
  25. Breathe Ones Last – Voices
  26. Black Sun Aeon – A Song For The One Who Passed Away
  27. Anathema – The Beginning And The End
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Crash Course In Sanity: 2025-05-21

Previous post

Audio File: 2025-05-21

Current track

Title

Artist