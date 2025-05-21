Caramel Wednesdae: 2025-05-21

- Sleepsmakeswaves – Black Paradise
- The Earth And I – The Hollow Deluge
- Ethanol Blend – Run (Lies)
- Numbskulls – School Sux
- Sheppartion Airplane – Citrus
- Diablo Swing Orchestra – Justice For Saint Mary
- Parkway Drive – If A God Can Bleed
- Veto – Cannibal
- Blues Pills – Shadows
- Dustin Kensrue – Western Skies
- Me And That Man – Confessions
- The Pineapple Thief – Alone At Sea
- The Riven – Travelling Great Distance
- Volbeat – Sad Man’s Tongue
- Sophie Agnel & Joke Lanz – Illusion Of The World
- The Residents – Take Me To The River
- Rat Tamango – Well Well Well
- Thin Lizzy – Suicide
- Night – Burning Sky
- Pup – Best Revenge
- The Blitzoids – Fire On The Mountain
- Closure In Moscow – Dinosaur Boss Battle
- Datura4 – Digging My Own Grave
- Project 86 – Caveman Jam
- Breathe Ones Last – Voices
- Black Sun Aeon – A Song For The One Who Passed Away
- Anathema – The Beginning And The End
Reader's opinions