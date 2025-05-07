Caramel Wednesdae: 2025-05-07

- Viva Vas Deferens – can’t afford
- Hit the Jackpot – You’re so demanding
- Men with Chips – solution
- Jon Dale + Kynan Lawlor – salting the aubergine
- The Public Eye – Public Amenity
- The Wrong Road – Geography
- Sarah Mary Chadwick – Come on stud
- Panda Bear – Ferry Lady
- Felix Mir – Gemini Love
- ALoe Vittoria – Microwave Meals for 1,000,000
- Voice Imitator – Civic Nite Work (Ela Stiles remix)
- Panda Bear – Take Pills
- Live Slug Reaction – Lavender Town
- LAUGHING CLOWNS – theme from ‘mad flies, mad flies’
- Ianto Ware – i wish life could be motorhead cds
- Cantenac Dagar – Saique
- the mushniks – CHores
- Pop-O-Pies – Industrial Rap
- Mortal Ambition – HEADACHE PILLS
- Sonic Youth – Stereo Sanctity
- Savage Republic – Ivory Coast
- NO THROUGH ROAD – girls are the devil (out of my heart mix)
- Celibate Rifles – Billy Bonney Regrets
