Caramel Wednesdae: 2025-05-07

Written by on May 7, 2025

  1. Viva Vas Deferens – can’t afford
  2. Hit the Jackpot – You’re so demanding
  3. Men with Chips – solution
  4. Jon Dale + Kynan Lawlor – salting the aubergine
  5. The Public Eye – Public Amenity
  6. The Wrong Road – Geography
  7. Sarah Mary Chadwick – Come on stud
  8. Panda Bear – Ferry Lady
  9. Felix Mir – Gemini Love
  10. ALoe Vittoria – Microwave Meals for 1,000,000
  11. Voice Imitator – Civic Nite Work (Ela Stiles remix)
  12. Panda Bear – Take Pills
  13. Live Slug Reaction – Lavender Town
  14. LAUGHING CLOWNS – theme from ‘mad flies, mad flies’
  15. Ianto Ware – i wish life could be motorhead cds
  16. Cantenac Dagar – Saique
  17. the mushniks – CHores
  18. Pop-O-Pies – Industrial Rap
  19. Mortal Ambition – HEADACHE PILLS
  20. Sonic Youth – Stereo Sanctity
  21. Savage Republic – Ivory Coast
  22. NO THROUGH ROAD – girls are the devil (out of my heart mix)
  23. Celibate Rifles – Billy Bonney Regrets
Crash Course In Sanity: 2025-05-07

Audio File: 2025-05-07

