Caramel Wednesdae: 2025-04-30

  1. beasts of bourbon – i don’t care about nothin anymore
  2. cock – hard cock and alcohol
  3. Bank Myna – The Shadowed Body
  4. the public eye – curly feather
  5. perdition – stick to your guns
  6. Natural Information Society and Bitchin Bajas – Clock no Clock
  7. the the – i’ve been waiting for tomorrow (all of my life)
  8. The Bug – Bury Dem
  9. urban guerillas – out of harmony’s way
  10. ian hawgood – i was never really here
  11. John Dwyer – i’m not a mirror
  12. Warrington-Runcorn New Town Development Plan – The Key to a New Home of Your own
  13. traitor – snake bite
  14. Ahamefule J. Oluo – The Things Around Us
  15. Phil Minton – Extra
  16. The Residents – The Gift
  17. Keith Rowe & Oren Ambarchi – Flypaper 2
  18. Pere Ubu – 49 guitars and one girl
  19. Material Object – Science Acid
