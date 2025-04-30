Caramel Wednesdae: 2025-04-30

- beasts of bourbon – i don’t care about nothin anymore
- cock – hard cock and alcohol
- Bank Myna – The Shadowed Body
- the public eye – curly feather
- perdition – stick to your guns
- Natural Information Society and Bitchin Bajas – Clock no Clock
- the the – i’ve been waiting for tomorrow (all of my life)
- The Bug – Bury Dem
- urban guerillas – out of harmony’s way
- ian hawgood – i was never really here
- John Dwyer – i’m not a mirror
- Warrington-Runcorn New Town Development Plan – The Key to a New Home of Your own
- traitor – snake bite
- Ahamefule J. Oluo – The Things Around Us
- Phil Minton – Extra
- The Residents – The Gift
- Keith Rowe & Oren Ambarchi – Flypaper 2
- Pere Ubu – 49 guitars and one girl
- Material Object – Science Acid
Reader's opinions