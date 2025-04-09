Caramel Wednesdae: 2025-04-09

- led zeppelin – in my time of dying
- sex pistols – stepping stone
- gallows – the great forgiver
- roo shooter – track two
- volbeat – In the Barn of the Goat Giving Birth to Satan’s Spawn in a Dying World of Doom
- toxic shock – daddy’s girl
- electric shitstorm – man rags
- cock – bouncer for my sex life
- self-evident – before the beginning
- heaven pierce her – unstoppable force
- touchdown jesus – new swang
- Tony Mentzer – Squid The Owl’s The Name
- Adelaide Plains Male Voice Choir – Hand me down my silver trumpet
- hail spirit noir – fossil gardens
- The Kettering Vampires – Run Run Run
- zement – the night we saw the holy ghost
- Smegma – No-No-No
- The Moon Mountaineer – They flew apart
- Gruppo Di Improvvisazione Nuova Consonanza – Schema 3
- Goon Gremlins – Jesus Was A Goon Sack
- Kalabrian Syndrome – Hispanolagnia
- Adelaide Wind Quintet – Sextet For Didjeridu and Wind Quintet
