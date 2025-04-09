Caramel Wednesdae: 2025-04-09

  1. led zeppelin – in my time of dying
  2. sex pistols – stepping stone
  3. gallows – the great forgiver
  4. roo shooter – track two
  5. volbeat – In the Barn of the Goat Giving Birth to Satan’s Spawn in a Dying World of Doom
  6. toxic shock – daddy’s girl
  7. electric shitstorm – man rags
  8. cock – bouncer for my sex life
  9. self-evident – before the beginning
  10. heaven pierce her – unstoppable force
  11. touchdown jesus – new swang
  12. Tony Mentzer – Squid The Owl’s The Name
  13. Adelaide Plains Male Voice Choir – Hand me down my silver trumpet
  14. hail spirit noir – fossil gardens
  15. The Kettering Vampires – Run Run Run
  16. zement – the night we saw the holy ghost
  17. Smegma – No-No-No
  18. The Moon Mountaineer – They flew apart
  19. Gruppo Di Improvvisazione Nuova Consonanza – Schema 3
  20. Goon Gremlins – Jesus Was A Goon Sack
  21. Kalabrian Syndrome – Hispanolagnia
  22. Adelaide Wind Quintet – Sextet For Didjeridu and Wind Quintet
