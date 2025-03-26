Caramel Wednesdae: 2025-03-26

  1. m. geddes gengras – timelock
  2. kelshy – reinvent yourself
  3. peter combe – mr clicketty cane reinvented
  4. Grey Daturas – Answered in the Negative
  5. wild rocket – floozin around the world
  6. glamville – paradise is on the other side of hell
  7. Anagrams (mar 21) – Prescription
  8. Åreknuteknyterne (jan 1st) – Untitled (2025 Remaster)
  9. cock – heaps of dick
  10. dream brigade (mar 14) – Darn That Dream
  11. Joshua Chuquimia Crampton – Eternero
  12. health – hurt yourself
  13. The Residents – Born To Be Wild / Route 66
  14. Laibach – Leben heißt Leben (Rico Conning’s Inner Ear RMX 2024)
  15. Ay-O – Ha He Fu Hi Ho
  16. ernst schultz – paranoia picknick
  17. Coil – A White Rainbow
  18. Donky Count – Rice Milk
  19. and the melanoma… – track 3
