Caramel Wednesdae: 2025-03-26

- m. geddes gengras – timelock
- kelshy – reinvent yourself
- peter combe – mr clicketty cane reinvented
- Grey Daturas – Answered in the Negative
- wild rocket – floozin around the world
- glamville – paradise is on the other side of hell
- Anagrams (mar 21) – Prescription
- Åreknuteknyterne (jan 1st) – Untitled (2025 Remaster)
- cock – heaps of dick
- dream brigade (mar 14) – Darn That Dream
- Joshua Chuquimia Crampton – Eternero
- health – hurt yourself
- The Residents – Born To Be Wild / Route 66
- Laibach – Leben heißt Leben (Rico Conning’s Inner Ear RMX 2024)
- Ay-O – Ha He Fu Hi Ho
- ernst schultz – paranoia picknick
- Coil – A White Rainbow
- Donky Count – Rice Milk
- and the melanoma… – track 3
Reader's opinions