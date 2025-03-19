Caramel Wednesdae: 2025-03-19

  1. tropical fuck storm – bloodsport
  2. marilyn manson – one assassination under god
  3. goethes erben – Vom Töten der Wahrheit
  4. The Missile Studs – Hurry Up And Die
  5. vlad dale – I Dont Wanna Go To Work Today
  6. Introduction – Rollercoaster
  7. Whatever The Weather – 15°C
  8. goat – cr
  9. shotpointblank – within my heart mechanical failure acceptable losses
  10. Tim Panaretos – Small Black Taxi
  11. Belief Defect – The Difference between Objects
  12. Ben Gel – Tricks On Hindley
  13. Have/Hold – So Sang the Whale
  14. Micro Moon – Radiofaro
  15. Planning For Burial – A Flowing Field Of Green
  16. The Sperm – 3rd Erection
  17. Mr B & Mr C – Innuendon’t
  18. Amon Duul – Kaskados Minnelied
  19. Laser Death Ray – Work Choices
  20. Henry Kaiser – Aquirax Aida
  21. Deviant UK – My Black Heart
  22. Mütterlein – Concrete Black
  23. Bill Orcutt Guitar Quartet – On the horizon
