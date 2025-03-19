Caramel Wednesdae: 2025-03-19

- tropical fuck storm – bloodsport
- marilyn manson – one assassination under god
- goethes erben – Vom Töten der Wahrheit
- The Missile Studs – Hurry Up And Die
- vlad dale – I Dont Wanna Go To Work Today
- Introduction – Rollercoaster
- Whatever The Weather – 15°C
- goat – cr
- shotpointblank – within my heart mechanical failure acceptable losses
- Tim Panaretos – Small Black Taxi
- Belief Defect – The Difference between Objects
- Ben Gel – Tricks On Hindley
- Have/Hold – So Sang the Whale
- Micro Moon – Radiofaro
- Planning For Burial – A Flowing Field Of Green
- The Sperm – 3rd Erection
- Mr B & Mr C – Innuendon’t
- Amon Duul – Kaskados Minnelied
- Laser Death Ray – Work Choices
- Henry Kaiser – Aquirax Aida
- Deviant UK – My Black Heart
- Mütterlein – Concrete Black
- Bill Orcutt Guitar Quartet – On the horizon
Reader's opinions