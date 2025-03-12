Caramel Wednesdae: 2025-03-12

- booker t mgs – rawhide
- phillip corner – cello walking
- hells hoist – sweet as bubblegum
- Mince For Vince – A Year of Sundays
- Total Chaos – What you gonna do
- grails – silver bells
- Royal Snooze – Skins
- Lumpsucker – I Was With God
- Exit North – terms
- Private Function – I Dunno What I’m Doing Anymore
- The Disgruntled Taxpayers – Fried Chicken Gave Me Boobs
- The Fools – Jesus Drives a Sandman
- John Dwyer (apr 18) – neighbourhood dog
- t e l e p a t h テレパシー能力者 and 猫シ Corp. – 夜の暑さの中
- the fools – psycho chicken
- sultans of ping f.c. – u talk too much
- Ishqamatics – Fathoms(Submerged Mix)
- pennywise – just for you
- X____X – Ghosts
- Paolo Tofani – Impulsi
- yoko ono / anna clementi – vocal piece for soprano (scream against the wind)
- Strife – Everything Stripped Away
- Fred Frith – What A Dilemma
- Leitmotiv Limbo – Introduction on Entry
- Emma Ruth Rundle – Kite Known As Hope
Reader's opinions