Caramel Wednesdae: 2025-03-12

  1. booker t mgs – rawhide
  2. phillip corner – cello walking
  3. hells hoist – sweet as bubblegum
  4. Mince For Vince – A Year of Sundays
  5. Total Chaos – What you gonna do
  6. grails – silver bells
  7. Royal Snooze – Skins
  8. Lumpsucker – I Was With God
  9. Exit North – terms
  10. Private Function – I Dunno What I’m Doing Anymore
  11. The Disgruntled Taxpayers – Fried Chicken Gave Me Boobs
  12. The Fools – Jesus Drives a Sandman
  13. John Dwyer (apr 18) – neighbourhood dog
  14. t e l e p a t h テレパシー能力者 and 猫シ Corp. – 夜の暑さの中
  15. the fools – psycho chicken
  16. sultans of ping f.c. – u talk too much
  17. Ishqamatics – Fathoms(Submerged Mix)
  18. pennywise – just for you
  19. X____X – Ghosts
  20. Paolo Tofani – Impulsi
  21. yoko ono / anna clementi – vocal piece for soprano (scream against the wind)
  22. Strife – Everything Stripped Away
  23. Fred Frith – What A Dilemma
  24. Leitmotiv Limbo – Introduction on Entry
  25. Emma Ruth Rundle – Kite Known As Hope
