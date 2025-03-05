Caramel Wednesdae: 2025-03-05

- frenzal rhomb – lead poisoned jean
- Catholic Altered Boys – my life
- My sister the cop – Sorry we’re not all wolfs
- gwar – Rock And Roll Never Felt So Good
- Armoury – a mistake made by a fool
- modern horror – better way
- the ugly kings – Strange, Strange Times
- Poesie Zero – PAS LOIN DES MAGASINS DES ZONES COMMERCIALES EN P2RIPH2RIE DES VILLES DE TAILLE MOYENNE
- Friends In Real Life – Under Water
- spectres – Dominion
- Champ – Angus
- The Mushniks – Be Whadda Want
- pandemonium – Pungo
- Diamond Sins – still beating
- Kælan Mikla – Sírenur
- Ötzi – Scorpio
- Flaming Heck – Warm Regret
- Yog Sothoth – Sunkist
- Ghostbat – Face Down Freak Out
- ty – devil tattoo
- NÄH! – Catholic Torture Porn
- Teen Rebel Pirates – Look Out There’s A Crab
- Jon Ann – F With Me
- Trungllion Horsepower – Par For The Course
- Nox Novacula – Face the Stench
- Descartes a Kant – 47 dogs
- Greg Bee – I Never Thought the End Times Would Be Like This
- ostraca – Song For A Closed Door
- innocent bliss – nothing hurts
- The Devil Makes Three – The Dark Gets the Best of You
- mantar – Church of Suck
- stomachmouths – don’t put me down
- The Murlocs – Bittersweet Demons
- blind man death stare – old people should grow up
