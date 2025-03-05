Caramel Wednesdae: 2025-03-05

March 5, 2025

  1. frenzal rhomb – lead poisoned jean
  2. Catholic Altered Boys – my life
  3. My sister the cop – Sorry we’re not all wolfs
  4. gwar – Rock And Roll Never Felt So Good
  5. Armoury – a mistake made by a fool
  6. modern horror – better way
  7. the ugly kings – Strange, Strange Times
  8. Poesie Zero – PAS LOIN DES MAGASINS DES ZONES COMMERCIALES EN P2RIPH2RIE DES VILLES DE TAILLE MOYENNE
  9. Friends In Real Life – Under Water
  10. spectres – Dominion
  11. Champ – Angus
  12. The Mushniks – Be Whadda Want
  13. pandemonium – Pungo
  14. Diamond Sins – still beating
  15. Kælan Mikla – Sírenur
  16. Ötzi – Scorpio
  17. Flaming Heck – Warm Regret
  18. Yog Sothoth – Sunkist
  19. Ghostbat – Face Down Freak Out
  20. ty – devil tattoo
  21. NÄH! – Catholic Torture Porn
  22. Teen Rebel Pirates – Look Out There’s A Crab
  23. Jon Ann – F With Me
  24. Trungllion Horsepower – Par For The Course
  25. Nox Novacula – Face the Stench
  26. Descartes a Kant – 47 dogs
  27. Greg Bee – I Never Thought the End Times Would Be Like This
  28. ostraca – Song For A Closed Door
  29. innocent bliss – nothing hurts
  30. The Devil Makes Three – The Dark Gets the Best of You
  31. mantar – Church of Suck
  32. stomachmouths – don’t put me down
  33. The Murlocs – Bittersweet Demons
  34. blind man death stare – old people should grow up
