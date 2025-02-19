Caramel Wednesdae: 2025-02-19

- the strange moon – alabindian
- the hammer horrors – every dead thing needs a hole
- the muffs – don’t pick on me
- mogwai – stereodee
- six ft hick – sweatin out the sin
- Putan Club – Filles de Mai
- central deli band – pussy punch
- quirkestra – let’s build a time machine
- toru – Velours Dévorant
- tick tock speedy – don’t hurt my kitty
- Parannoul – 스케치북 (Sketchbook)
- daughter – medicine
- Beneath a Steel Sky – The becoming
- Yoko Ono – Voice Piece for Soprano (scream against the sky)
- The Residents – Shut Up! Shut Up!
- meat tray – it
- radiohead – i will
- cosmic psychos – toothbrush
- Ministry – Vex and Soilence
- Chill Check – fabrice
- Solkyri – Wherever We End Up Next
- El Altar Del Holocausto – Aunque Ande En Valle De Sombra, De Muerte, No Temeré Mal Alguno, Porque Tú Estarás Conmigo; Tu Vara y Tu Cayado Me Infundirán Aliento
