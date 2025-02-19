Caramel Wednesdae: 2025-02-19

  1. the strange moon – alabindian
  2. the hammer horrors – every dead thing needs a hole
  3. the muffs – don’t pick on me
  4. mogwai – stereodee
  5. six ft hick – sweatin out the sin
  6. Putan Club – Filles de Mai
  7. central deli band – pussy punch
  8. quirkestra – let’s build a time machine
  9. toru – Velours Dévorant
  10. tick tock speedy – don’t hurt my kitty
  11. Parannoul – 스케치북 (Sketchbook)
  12. daughter – medicine
  13. Beneath a Steel Sky – The becoming
  14. Yoko Ono – Voice Piece for Soprano (scream against the sky)
  15. The Residents – Shut Up! Shut Up!
  16. meat tray – it
  17. radiohead – i will
  18. cosmic psychos – toothbrush
  19. Ministry – Vex and Soilence
  20. Chill Check – fabrice
  21. Solkyri – Wherever We End Up Next
  22. El Altar Del Holocausto – Aunque Ande En Valle De Sombra, De Muerte, No Temeré Mal Alguno, Porque Tú Estarás Conmigo; Tu Vara y Tu Cayado Me Infundirán Aliento
