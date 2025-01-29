Caramel Wednesdae: 2025-01-29

Written by on January 29, 2025

  1. un drame musical instantane – machiavel meeting
  2. the good questions – since i met you
  3. pere ubu – doris day sings sentimental journey
  4. the public eye – the spy evangelist
  5. tutti ensemble – african noel
  6. perdition – another day
  7. Kathryn Mohr – Horizonless
  8. bruit – Ephemeral
  9. Obverse – Obverse III
  10. resting mind flowers – hollow hearts
  11. Lucy Liyou – arrested (mar 21)
  12. virus2020 ( فيروس ٢٠٢٠ ) – Do you like Voodoo فيروس٢٠٢٠ ـ
  13. don morrison’s raging thirst – i shook hands with muddy waters
  14. Muddy Waters – i love the life i live
  15. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Muddy Water
  16. twig harper – part 1
  17. mick medew and ursula – god bless yoko ono
  18. yoko ono – yes, i’m a witch
  19. Thorn Wych – There is nothing in the well
  20. Joe Potts / John Wiese – Shape of Mysterious Origin
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Crash Course In Sanity: 2025-01-29

Previous post

The Nest: 2025-01-29

Current track

Title

Artist