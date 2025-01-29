Caramel Wednesdae: 2025-01-29

- un drame musical instantane – machiavel meeting
- the good questions – since i met you
- pere ubu – doris day sings sentimental journey
- the public eye – the spy evangelist
- tutti ensemble – african noel
- perdition – another day
- Kathryn Mohr – Horizonless
- bruit – Ephemeral
- Obverse – Obverse III
- resting mind flowers – hollow hearts
- Lucy Liyou – arrested (mar 21)
- virus2020 ( فيروس ٢٠٢٠ ) – Do you like Voodoo فيروس٢٠٢٠ ـ
- don morrison’s raging thirst – i shook hands with muddy waters
- Muddy Waters – i love the life i live
- Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Muddy Water
- twig harper – part 1
- mick medew and ursula – god bless yoko ono
- yoko ono – yes, i’m a witch
- Thorn Wych – There is nothing in the well
- Joe Potts / John Wiese – Shape of Mysterious Origin
