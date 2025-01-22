Caramel Wednesdae: 2025-01-22

Written by on January 22, 2025

  1. Acid Mothers Temple & The Melting Paraiso U.F.O. – You Never Know Suzuko’s Vice
  2. Jim E. Brown – My Urine is Foamy, Do I Have Kidney Damage?
  3. snakefinger – the spot
  4. Crisis Alert – Boiling Point
  5. hells hoist – sweet as bubblegum
  6. Thursdays Friend – Nuke The Dragon
  7. The James Baker Beat – She Said Bad Weekend
  8. The Strange Moon – Model Girl
  9. the elvis sixx – love bullet
  10. Paolo Tofani – Indicazione 1
  11. luci – be your doll
  12. Survival Research Laboratories Mark Pauline + GX Jupitter-Larsen – Pre-recorded cartoon Sound Effects Mixed Live to Active Machine & Robot Noises – May 28, 1994 San Francisco CA
  13. Michael Fischer – In substance and principle etc
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Crash Course In Sanity: 2025-01-22

Previous post

Reverb: 2025-01-22

Current track

Title

Artist