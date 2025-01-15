Caramel Wednesdae: 2025-01-15

January 15, 2025

  1. astropuppees – underdog
  2. daxma – hiraeth
  3. nofx – creeping out sara
  4. the strange moon – take a break on a southern island
  5. pretty thighs – movie girl
  6. The Residents – smelly tongues
  7. perdition – another day
  8. califone / tim rutili / red red meat – every amnesia movie
  9. japanese breakfast – orlando in love
  10. Fred Frith – Dancing In The Street
  11. black chrome – living next door to alice
  12. selkie – verandah ramblings
  13. bourbon poets – what a day
  14. the taxpayers – circle protector
  15. laura cocks – A seed sucked between your teeth
  16. Wyatt E. – qaqqari lā t​â​ri Part I
  17. kyu sakamoto – sukiyaki
  18. fundamental shift – just these crumbs
  19. brave mistakes – candy
  20. John Greaves & Peter Blegvad with Lisa Herman – Apricot
  21. the hammer horrors – hot bitch from hell
  22. the toss – gawn
  23. scarcophagus – weapon of choice
  24. sniffin glue – road rage
  25. Un Drame Musical Instantané – Machiavel Meeting
