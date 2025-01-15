Caramel Wednesdae: 2025-01-15

- astropuppees – underdog
- daxma – hiraeth
- nofx – creeping out sara
- the strange moon – take a break on a southern island
- pretty thighs – movie girl
- The Residents – smelly tongues
- perdition – another day
- califone / tim rutili / red red meat – every amnesia movie
- japanese breakfast – orlando in love
- Fred Frith – Dancing In The Street
- black chrome – living next door to alice
- selkie – verandah ramblings
- bourbon poets – what a day
- the taxpayers – circle protector
- laura cocks – A seed sucked between your teeth
- Wyatt E. – qaqqari lā târi Part I
- kyu sakamoto – sukiyaki
- fundamental shift – just these crumbs
- brave mistakes – candy
- John Greaves & Peter Blegvad with Lisa Herman – Apricot
- the hammer horrors – hot bitch from hell
- the toss – gawn
- scarcophagus – weapon of choice
- sniffin glue – road rage
- Un Drame Musical Instantané – Machiavel Meeting
Reader's opinions