Caramel Wednesdae: 2025-01-01

- johnny adams – feed every passing hobo
- rage against the machine – war within a breath
- gogol bordello – 60 revolutions
- tuxedomoon – jinx
- G.G. Alan Bindig – Lexapro & Lolitas
- big blood – electric voyeur
- roadside slasher – fucken australians
- Komodo Kolektif – Mandragora
- The Super Eight – After Grey Gardens
- Daisy Razor – In vain
- Baby Mo – Slowly Burning
- The Great Unwashed – When all is lost, I am what’s left
- yello – homer hossa
- Åreknuteknyterne – Untitled (2025 Remaster)
- audrey lauro – prose metallique 1
- Yoo Doo Right – Spirit’s Heavy, But Not Overthrown
- Elsa Hewitt – Good To U
- steve lacy and brion gysin – gay paree bop
