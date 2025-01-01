Caramel Wednesdae: 2025-01-01

Written by on January 1, 2025

  1. johnny adams – feed every passing hobo
  2. rage against the machine – war within a breath
  3. gogol bordello – 60 revolutions
  4. tuxedomoon – jinx
  5. G.G. Alan Bindig – Lexapro & Lolitas
  6. big blood – electric voyeur
  7. roadside slasher – fucken australians
  8. Komodo Kolektif – Mandragora
  9. The Super Eight – After Grey Gardens
  10. Daisy Razor – In vain
  11. Baby Mo – Slowly Burning
  12. The Great Unwashed – When all is lost, I am what’s left
  13. yello – homer hossa
  14. Åreknuteknyterne – Untitled (2025 Remaster)
  15. audrey lauro – prose metallique 1
  16. Yoo Doo Right – Spirit’s Heavy, But Not Overthrown
  17. Elsa Hewitt – Good To U
  18. steve lacy and brion gysin – gay paree bop
Crash Course In Sanity: 2025-01-01

The Nest: 2025-01-01

