Caramel Wednesdae: 2024-12-25

Written by on December 25, 2024

  1. sunburners – we are all just having fun
  2. bluejay belles – my space
  3. bearded gypsy band – would it be all
  4. fear and loathing – straighten out
  5. golonka – clown’s caravan
  6. zephyr quartet – epilogue
  7. the rowdy neighbours – she’s attracted too
  8. the dairy bros – we are the ancestors of the future generation of rock
  9. the uncle peters – too many drinky winks
  10. kelshy – earring
  11. the asteroid belt – memory loss
  12. leather messiah – unicorn
  13. the backseat romeos – sister anne
  14. the reverend spud mcgeek – 13 clocks
  15. bitchspawn – sleep all day
  16. fiddle chicks – the ginger nut set
  17. grong grong – human fly
  18. dark green skeletons – horrace
  19. home for the def – compliments to the chef
  20. rat catcher – tarnish
  21. amongst myselves – lost beach
  22. hate force five – me too
  23. startakit – get your groove on
  24. the blind herd – somewhere different coloured
  25. god god dammit dammit – dance habit
  26. ricochet pete – drinking with you
  27. troatt – merry christmas
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Crash Course In Sanity: 2024-12-25

Previous post

AdLib: 2024-12-25

Current track

Title

Artist