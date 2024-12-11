Caramel Wednesdae: 2024-12-11

- The Silver Mt. Zion Memorial Orchestra & Tra-La-La Band & Choir – C’mon Come On (Loose An Endless Longing)
- the wirtschaftswunder – bauernlife
- sad sad tim – tree in my house
- pere ubu – heroin / outro
- Lia Kohl – when glass is there, and water,
- Anti-Spectacular – Ghostlight
- Ted Egan – The Rules Of The Bush
- hightime – exist
- newager – jumping higher
- Willy Rodriguez – revisited
- Lifeless Dark – Monsters of Man’s Invention / The Forgotten
- Unexplained Sounds Group – Scientia and Tenebrae – Requiem for a Bridge
- Disturbio – antoine
- the fix – 21st century lover
- Quirkestra – That Ol’ Rockin” Chair
- All Pet Enclosures – White Light
Reader's opinions