Caramel Wednesdae: 2024-12-11

Written by on December 11, 2024

  1. The Silver Mt. Zion Memorial Orchestra & Tra-La-La Band & Choir – C’mon Come On (Loose An Endless Longing)
  2. the wirtschaftswunder – bauernlife
  3. sad sad tim – tree in my house
  4. pere ubu – heroin / outro
  5. Lia Kohl – when glass is there, and water,
  6. Anti-Spectacular – Ghostlight
  7. Ted Egan – The Rules Of The Bush
  8. hightime – exist
  9. newager – jumping higher
  10. Willy Rodriguez – revisited
  11. Lifeless Dark – Monsters of Man’s Invention / The Forgotten
  12. Unexplained Sounds Group – Scientia and Tenebrae – Requiem for a Bridge
  13. Disturbio – antoine
  14. the fix – 21st century lover
  15. Quirkestra – That Ol’ Rockin” Chair
  16. All Pet Enclosures – White Light
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Crash Course In Sanity: 2024-12-11

Previous post

Reverb: 2024-12-11

Current track

Title

Artist