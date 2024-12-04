Caramel Wednesdae: 2024-12-04

  1. amonduul II – yeti
  2. No Guard – Die Pig Bastard
  3. Rope Society – Lapping At Your Feet
  4. Bloated Data – Untitled
  5. clusterpuff – upper manual
  6. mark’s not here – the cannibal song (don’t eat the vegan)
  7. all our exes live in texas – bury me under the weeping willow
  8. the hammer horrors – just buried
  9. Relays – Kids Fattening Centre
  10. Forklift Assassins – Sayonara Bitches
  11. smallpox confidential – shepherd and his crook
  12. Fear And Loathing – fuck you, i’m god
  13. Lumpzucker – The Dada Dance
  14. megaballs – wax for the soul
  15. wex dabbler – punch bag
  16. troatt – merry christmas
  17. newager – on a wing
  18. Disturbio – february 31
  19. Gong – Tropical Fish / Selene
