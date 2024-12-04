Caramel Wednesdae: 2024-12-04

- amonduul II – yeti
- No Guard – Die Pig Bastard
- Rope Society – Lapping At Your Feet
- Bloated Data – Untitled
- clusterpuff – upper manual
- mark’s not here – the cannibal song (don’t eat the vegan)
- all our exes live in texas – bury me under the weeping willow
- the hammer horrors – just buried
- Relays – Kids Fattening Centre
- Forklift Assassins – Sayonara Bitches
- smallpox confidential – shepherd and his crook
- Fear And Loathing – fuck you, i’m god
- Lumpzucker – The Dada Dance
- megaballs – wax for the soul
- wex dabbler – punch bag
- troatt – merry christmas
- newager – on a wing
- Disturbio – february 31
- Gong – Tropical Fish / Selene
