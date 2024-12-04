Caramel Wednesdae: 2024-12-04

Written by on December 4, 2024

  1. Lumpzucker – The Dada Dance
  2. The Hammer Horrors – Friday Night Frightmare
  3. Mona Lisa Overdrive – Poor Little Scene Girl No.27
  4. The Velvet Underground – Beginning To See The Light
  5. Jo Zee & the D.D.C. – Culture Of The Hardened Man
  6. Swimsuit – Hard Times
  7. Twine – Fruit To Ripe
  8. The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
  9. Mortal Ambition – Company Car
  10. Devo – Gut Feeling/Sloppy(live)
  11. The BandShe – Periodic Table
  12. The Units – Baby You Flirt
  13. Slingshot Dragster – Stoli Chaser
