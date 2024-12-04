Caramel Wednesdae: 2024-12-04
- Lumpzucker – The Dada Dance
- The Hammer Horrors – Friday Night Frightmare
- Mona Lisa Overdrive – Poor Little Scene Girl No.27
- The Velvet Underground – Beginning To See The Light
- Jo Zee & the D.D.C. – Culture Of The Hardened Man
- Swimsuit – Hard Times
- Twine – Fruit To Ripe
- The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
- Mortal Ambition – Company Car
- Devo – Gut Feeling/Sloppy(live)
- The BandShe – Periodic Table
- The Units – Baby You Flirt
- Slingshot Dragster – Stoli Chaser