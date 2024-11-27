Caramel Wednesdae: 2024-11-27

- only objects – black lipstick and broken hearts
- Edvard Graham Lewis – Last Scene
- Sonic Youth – Pacific Coast Highway
- The Toss – Gawn
- cull – crawl
- isolaton valve – i’ve got next monday off
- Organic Pulse Ensemble – A3 Passing Phase
- Madam Super Trash – Wreck
- hagol – dirt
- Geordie Greep – Holy, Holy
- SHXCXCHCXSH – llttttttlll
- Whitey – learning to fall gracefully
- pigsteerer – merde le mouche
- machine gun fellatio – all of them ladies
- Pale World – Prominent Head Injury
- mark s. williamson – the miller’s grave
- Das Ich – Lava
- Tonnen von Hall – Kanister
- the hammer horrors – Tombstone Shuffle
- Water Damage – Roodkapje 110424
