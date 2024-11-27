Caramel Wednesdae: 2024-11-27

  1. only objects – black lipstick and broken hearts
  2. Edvard Graham Lewis – Last Scene
  3. Sonic Youth – Pacific Coast Highway
  4. The Toss – Gawn
  5. cull – crawl
  6. isolaton valve – i’ve got next monday off
  7. Organic Pulse Ensemble – A3 Passing Phase
  8. Madam Super Trash – Wreck
  9. hagol – dirt
  10. Geordie Greep – Holy, Holy
  11. SHXCXCHCXSH – llttttttlll
  12. Whitey – learning to fall gracefully
  13. pigsteerer – merde le mouche
  14. machine gun fellatio – all of them ladies
  15. Pale World – Prominent Head Injury
  16. mark s. williamson – the miller’s grave
  17. Das Ich – Lava
  18. Tonnen von Hall – Kanister
  19. the hammer horrors – Tombstone Shuffle
  20. Water Damage – Roodkapje 110424
