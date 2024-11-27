Caramel Wednesdae: 2024-11-27

November 27, 2024

  1. The Beatles – Hello, Goodbye
  2. Nathan Hui-Yi, Zach Stolz – goodbye grandpa.
  3. Last Days of Kali – Goodbye
  4. Alison Thorsteinsen – Say Goodbye
  5. David Robinson – Say Goodbye
  6. Mr CJ Chris Uren – Wave Goodbye Children
  7. Dying Whispers – Goodbye Rosewater
  8. Nancy Bates – Time for Goodbye
  9. The Avalanches – Live at Dominoes
  10. George Harrison – Thanks for the Pepperoni
  11. I Spit On Your Gravy – Let’s Go Buy a Pizza
  12. Dissidenten – Love Supreme
  13. Devendra Banhart – Una de Margarita
