Caramel Wednesdae: 2024-11-27
Written by Playlist Robot on November 27, 2024
- The Beatles – Hello, Goodbye
- Nathan Hui-Yi, Zach Stolz – goodbye grandpa.
- Last Days of Kali – Goodbye
- Alison Thorsteinsen – Say Goodbye
- David Robinson – Say Goodbye
- Mr CJ Chris Uren – Wave Goodbye Children
- Dying Whispers – Goodbye Rosewater
- Nancy Bates – Time for Goodbye
- The Avalanches – Live at Dominoes
- George Harrison – Thanks for the Pepperoni
- I Spit On Your Gravy – Let’s Go Buy a Pizza
- Dissidenten – Love Supreme
- Devendra Banhart – Una de Margarita