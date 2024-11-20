Caramel Wednesdae: 2024-11-20

Written by on November 20, 2024

  1. captain hellfire and the wretched bretheren – dead men [ tell no tales ]
  2. digger and the pussycats – just a little bit
  3. sally walker – quintetto sesto g430
  4. Speed Plans – shut the fuck up
  5. wex dabbler – antediluvian
  6. Counterparts – With Loving Arms Disfigured
  7. Maple Fyshh – 君​は​も​う​一​つ​の​現​実​僕​は​こ​の​現​実 (​判​っ​た​よ​、​も​う​怖​い​顔​は​や​め​て​･​･​･​･​･​･​) (You are the Other Reality and I am This Reality (Okay, Okay, No More Scary Faces)
  8. Them Creepy Crawlies – Insane For You
  9. Jan Jelinek – Vibraphonspulen
  10. Straw Man Army – Look Alive
  11. The Hammer Horrors – Hot Bitch From Hell
  12. Dizzy Mizz Lizzy – Amelia – Part 2: The Path Of Least Existence
  13. The Smile – Colours Fly
  14. Spider God – Divine Intervention
  15. Fulya Ucanok – balloons of thought
  16. Fear And Loathing – toys
  17. Anti-Spectacular – The Sin of Sloth
  18. Choi Joonyong/Hong Chulki/Kawaguchi Takahiro – 09
  19. Dawuna – Naya
  20. startakit – the great divide
  21. Lol Coxhill – Divers
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Nest: 2024-11-20

Current track

Title

Artist