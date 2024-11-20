Caramel Wednesdae: 2024-11-20

- captain hellfire and the wretched bretheren – dead men [ tell no tales ]
- digger and the pussycats – just a little bit
- sally walker – quintetto sesto g430
- Speed Plans – shut the fuck up
- wex dabbler – antediluvian
- Counterparts – With Loving Arms Disfigured
- Maple Fyshh – 君はもう一つの現実僕はこの現実 (判ったよ、もう怖い顔はやめて･･････) (You are the Other Reality and I am This Reality (Okay, Okay, No More Scary Faces)
- Them Creepy Crawlies – Insane For You
- Jan Jelinek – Vibraphonspulen
- Straw Man Army – Look Alive
- The Hammer Horrors – Hot Bitch From Hell
- Dizzy Mizz Lizzy – Amelia – Part 2: The Path Of Least Existence
- The Smile – Colours Fly
- Spider God – Divine Intervention
- Fulya Ucanok – balloons of thought
- Fear And Loathing – toys
- Anti-Spectacular – The Sin of Sloth
- Choi Joonyong/Hong Chulki/Kawaguchi Takahiro – 09
- Dawuna – Naya
- startakit – the great divide
- Lol Coxhill – Divers
