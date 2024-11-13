Caramel Wednesdae: 2024-11-13

Written by on November 13, 2024

  1. Frenzal Rhomb – We’re Going Out Tonight
  2. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Final Rescue Attempt
  3. tear gas – witches come today
  4. Home For The Def – This Could Be The Injury That Makes You
  5. Marilyn Manson – leave a scar
  6. gong – fohat digs holes in space
  7. smallpox confidential – the strand
  8. othrship – take your feelers out
  9. ashen – godless oath
  10. the fyoogs – perhaps this night
  11. Solbandera – M​é​todo
  12. the jazzgroove mothership orchestra w kirstin beradi – yarn
  13. the toss – gawn
  14. Roger Doyle – Tape Piece One
  15. the nuts – the taos hum
  16. Edward Ka-Spel – Revolution 834
  17. nine inch nails – piggy
  18. waiting for brenda – punks not dead, its gone country
  19. Brant Bjork – Sunshine (is makin’ love to your mind)
  20. bloodloss – dance on hate street
  21. Tamarisk – For Quiet, A Spell Traveling
  22. troatt – pick up line
  23. Viva Vas Deferens – Today
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Wednesday Drive: 2024-11-13

Previous post

The Nest: 2024-11-13

Current track

Title

Artist