Caramel Wednesdae: 2024-11-13

Written by on November 13, 2024

  1. Stellie – Violet Girl
  2. Madam Super Trash – Roses
  3. Bobbie Gentry – Sweete Peony
  4. Illicit Eve – Dandelions
  5. Shifting Sands – Hibiscus
  6. Florence + The Machine – Daffodil – Live at Madison Square Garden)
  7. Kate Alexander and Hana Brenecki – Marigold
  8. Wex Hellicopter – Vegetable Man
  9. Sleepy Lizard – Crab Shack
  10. Superdose Gangway – Hollaback Girl
  11. Pate Biscuit – The Adventures of Fairy Bluebell
  12. Trio Montagne – Perfume De Gardenias
  13. Sparkmarker – Chrysanthemum
  14. The Dandelion – Toxic Flower Power & the Ascension to Infinity
  15. Liam Singer – Forever Blossoming
  16. Austin Peralta – Introduction: The Lotus Flower
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Wednesday Drive: 2024-11-13

Previous post

The Nest: 2024-11-13

Current track

Title

Artist