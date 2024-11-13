Caramel Wednesdae: 2024-11-13

- Stellie – Violet Girl
- Madam Super Trash – Roses
- Bobbie Gentry – Sweete Peony
- Illicit Eve – Dandelions
- Shifting Sands – Hibiscus
- Florence + The Machine – Daffodil – Live at Madison Square Garden)
- Kate Alexander and Hana Brenecki – Marigold
- Wex Hellicopter – Vegetable Man
- Sleepy Lizard – Crab Shack
- Superdose Gangway – Hollaback Girl
- Pate Biscuit – The Adventures of Fairy Bluebell
- Trio Montagne – Perfume De Gardenias
- Sparkmarker – Chrysanthemum
- The Dandelion – Toxic Flower Power & the Ascension to Infinity
- Liam Singer – Forever Blossoming
- Austin Peralta – Introduction: The Lotus Flower
