Caramel Wednesdae: 2024-10-16

  1. Monkey with a Gun Theatre Guild – The art of cricket
  2. Leon Russell – My Cricket
  3. Body Horrors – Crickets
  4. the toss – that’s just not cricket
  5. Daystarr – Cricket
  6. Otto Kentrol feat. Faceless – lady In Cement
  7. Goldstein – Hold My Breath (about cricket leg spinner Peter McIntyre)
  8. Amongst Myselves – The Day The Crickets Listened
  9. papa m – i am not lonely with cricket
  10. The Claypool Lennon Delerium – Cricket Chronicles Revisited
