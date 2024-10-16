Caramel Wednesdae: 2024-10-16
Written by Playlist Robot on October 16, 2024
- Monkey with a Gun Theatre Guild – The art of cricket
- Leon Russell – My Cricket
- Body Horrors – Crickets
- the toss – that’s just not cricket
- Daystarr – Cricket
- Otto Kentrol feat. Faceless – lady In Cement
- Goldstein – Hold My Breath (about cricket leg spinner Peter McIntyre)
- Amongst Myselves – The Day The Crickets Listened
- papa m – i am not lonely with cricket
- The Claypool Lennon Delerium – Cricket Chronicles Revisited