Caramel Wednesdae: 2024-09-18
Written by Playlist Robot on September 18, 2024
- crome syrcus – elevator op
- faust – it’s a bit of a pain
- shonen knife – i’m a cat
- fritz muller band – yes, we can
- dan clucas kyle motl nathan hubbard – before long after
- hollywood vampires – i’m a boy
- dom – flotenmenschen 2
- spazzys – try my love
- bloodwyn pig – the modern alchemist
- sniffin glue – adelaide tribute
- jon rose – Fourth Tendency: The Monolith Recorded
- newager – summer breezy 1
- jaditr – carnival of spirits
- TISM – X-Treme Sports Can Kiss My Arse