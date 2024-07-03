Caramel Wednesdae: 2024-07-03
Written by Playlist Robot on July 3, 2024
- ..and you will know us by the Trail of Dead – Isis unveiled
- Bent Knee – Illterate
- spiderbait – arse huggin pants
- Magazine – The Light Pours Out of Me
- fencepost – catgut IV
- Hate Force Five – Sixty Nine
- chefkirk – reductive
- hollywood vampires – no way to pussycat
- Demon Pig – The Intemperance And Divinity Of The Swine
- golonka – king frog
- Larum – O Orzchis Ecclesia
- One Leg One Eye – Bold and Undaunted Youth