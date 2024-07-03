Caramel Wednesdae: 2024-07-03

Written by on July 3, 2024

  1. ..and you will know us by the Trail of Dead – Isis unveiled
  2. Bent Knee – Illterate
  3. spiderbait – arse huggin pants
  4. Magazine – The Light Pours Out of Me
  5. fencepost – catgut IV
  6. Hate Force Five – Sixty Nine
  7. chefkirk – reductive
  8. hollywood vampires – no way to pussycat
  9. Demon Pig – The Intemperance And Divinity Of The Swine
  10. golonka – king frog
  11. Larum – O Orzchis Ecclesia
  12. One Leg One Eye – Bold and Undaunted Youth
