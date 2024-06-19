Caramel Wednesdae: 2024-06-19

Written by on June 19, 2024

  1. The Fuck Machine – Squat On A Dildo
  2. The Blood Sucking Freaks – In The Head
  3. Guillaume – I Can’t Speak
  4. juliette ward – jesse
  5. Wednesday 13 – Runnin’ Down A Dream
  6. frenzal rhomb – cruelty to animals
  7. Mexican Blood Egg – pony ghost hunter
  8. Masonna – Inner Mind Mystique 3
  9. fire witch – come and get it
  10. Punter – Safe In The Bubble
  11. Snakefinger – Talking in the Town
  12. redbacteriavacuum – horror samba
  13. Tibshelf – Threshold
  14. The Lo Yo Yo – Radiogaping
  15. julia holter – lucette stranded on the island
