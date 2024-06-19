Caramel Wednesdae: 2024-06-19
Written by Playlist Robot on June 19, 2024
- The Fuck Machine – Squat On A Dildo
- The Blood Sucking Freaks – In The Head
- Guillaume – I Can’t Speak
- juliette ward – jesse
- Wednesday 13 – Runnin’ Down A Dream
- frenzal rhomb – cruelty to animals
- Mexican Blood Egg – pony ghost hunter
- Masonna – Inner Mind Mystique 3
- fire witch – come and get it
- Punter – Safe In The Bubble
- Snakefinger – Talking in the Town
- redbacteriavacuum – horror samba
- Tibshelf – Threshold
- The Lo Yo Yo – Radiogaping
- julia holter – lucette stranded on the island